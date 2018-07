Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS has been awarded an $85.78m contract by the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency to supply joint strike missile (JSM) test missiles.

The JSM will be used for the integration phase on the F-35, which will continue until 2023.

Development of the JSM was completed in June following the final flight test, which was performed in March.



Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company has secured a $48.65m contract modification for the Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) Satellite vehicle 1-4 programme.

The modification is intended for AEHF system-capability augmentation. It will provide mission-planning functionality to support the AEHF extended data rate transition.

Awarded by the US Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, the contractual work is expected to be completed by June 2020.

US Air Force Research Laboratory Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) has awarded Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation a $23.61m contract for a collaborative electronic warfare programme.

Northrop Grumman will research and develop a precise reference sensing platform at WPAFB, Ohio, US, as part of the five-year contract.

The deal covers the development of positioning, navigation and timing technology, prototyping, integration, simulation, modelling, wargaming and analysis.

Interconnect Wiring Harnesses Inc has received a $35m contract from US Hill Air Force Base to provide harness kits and parts to the airforce’s F-16 multi-role fighter aircraft.

Contractual work will be carried out at the company’s facility in Fort Worth, Texas, US, with completion expected in June 2025.

Zel Technologies LLC has been awarded a $20m contract to provide radiochemistry laboratory support to the US Air Combat Command, Patrick Air Force Base.

The contract covers radiochemistry laboratory services, programme management, radiation safety services, simulation and modelling, research and development, systems integration, and subject matter expertise.

Contractual work will be performed until May 2023.

L3 Technologies has acquired Applied Defense Solutions (ADS) for approximately $50m to strengthen its space mission capabilities.

L3 Technologies will operate as L3 ADS upon completion of the transaction.

It will provide a range of services, including space systems mission planning, space exploration and satellite operations, protection and resiliency to the Department of Defense, intelligence community, Nasa and other customers.