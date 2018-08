Lockheed Martin Space Systems has secured a $2.935bn order for three next-generation overhead persistent infrared (OPIR) geosynchronous Earth orbit space vehicles.

Awarded by the US Space and Missile Systems Center Los Angeles Air Force Base, the contract covers design and development of OPIR satellites, requirements analysis, and procurement of critical path flight hardware.

The company will also provide early manufacturing and risk reduction efforts to support the system critical design review.



Contractual work will be performed in Sunnyvale, California, US, until April 2021.

Oasis Systems has been awarded a $990m support services contract by the US Air Force (USAF) Life Cycle Management Center.

The company will provide engineering, technical, professional, administrative and programme management support services to the USAF Battle Management Directorate for a period of five years.

The Battle Management Directorate is responsible for the management and execution of the development, testing, production, modernisation, fielding and sustainment of the USAF’s systems.

Oasis has also agreed to provide support services to the USAF Command, Control, Communication, Intelligence and Networks Directorate, under a separate contract worth $821m.

Leidos has secured a $620m contract from the USAF Sustainment Center to provide avionics to the Air Force Avionics Intermediate Shop Product Support Integration programme for F-16 Fighting Falcon supersonic multi-role fighter aircraft.

The contract also includes provision of management services, logistics solutions, support equipment, procurement and sustainment of test programme system hardware and software, as well as management of automated test equipment components.

The contract has a three-year base period with two one-year extension options. It will support the airforces of the US, Europe and foreign military sales countries.

Work will be performed at the USAF’s Hill Air Force Base in Utah.

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control has been awarded a $480m contract by the USAF for the design of a second hypersonic weapon prototype.

The contractor will provide critical design review, test and production readiness support for the air-launched rapid response weapon (ARRW), which is one of the two hypersonic weapon samples being developed by the USAF.

The ARRW and the first prototype, Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon (HCSW), will provide advanced missile capabilities for the troops.

The Boeing Company has received a $186.19m order to provide spare parts for the US Air Force’s F/A-18 fighter aircraft.

Awarded by the US Defense Logistics Agency Aviation (DLA Aviation), the contract has a five-year base period with one five-year extension option.

Contractual work will be carried out in Missouri until June 2024.

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems has been awarded a $133.97m contract to provide an advanced sensor for the MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

The company will develop and integrate an advanced sensor into an MQ-9 UAV and conduct flight tests of the air vehicle in realistic test scenarios at various locations worldwide.

Work under the contract will be performed in San Diego, California, until October 2021.