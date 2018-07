The US Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded a $1.2bn contract to Lockheed Martin for the supply of advanced F-16 Block 70 configuration aircraft to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Lockheed Martin will deliver 16 new F-16 Block 70 aircraft to the Royal Bahraini Air Force.

Contractual work will be performed at the contractor’s facilities in Greenville, South Carolina, US.



The New Zealand Government has approved the procurement of Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft from the US for NZ$2.346bn ($1.6bn).

The Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) will purchase four P-8A Poseidon aircraft by 2023.

New aircraft will replace the ageing P-3K2 Orion fleet, which has been in service since the 1960s. They will support RNZAF’s airborne maritime surveillance, disaster response and humanitarian aid missions in the South Pacific region.

The US State Department has approved a possible $90m foreign military sale (FMS) request by Denmark for AIM-120 C-7 advanced medium range air-to-air missiles (AMRAAM).

The proposed sale to the Danish Ministry of Defence includes 28 AIM-120 C-7 AMRAAMs, one AMRAAM spare guidance section, test equipment, spare parts, and weapon system technical support services.

The new AMRAAMs are expected to support Denmark’s F-16 and F-35 fighter aircraft programmes and improve the country’s air defence capabilities.

A possible $650m FMS request by the UK Ministry of Defence has been approved by the US State Department with Raytheon Missile Systems Company as the prime contractor.

The proposed sale includes 200 AIM-120D AMRAAMs, missile containers, support and test equipment, weapon system support and training equipment, as well as spare parts.

The new AIM-120D AMRAAMs will help strengthen the Royal Air Force’s aerial combat capabilities.

Dassault Systèmes has been selected to deliver its 3DEXPERIENCE platform to Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

TAI will use Dassault’s 3DEXPERIENCE platform-based solutions, including ‘Winning Programme’, ‘Co-Design to Target’, ‘Test to Perform’, and ‘Build to Operate’ to accelerate the development of the Turkish Air Force’s future TF-X fighter aircraft.

The TF-X fifth-generation multi-role fighter aircraft is intended to replace the ageing F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft fleet used by the Turkish Air Force.