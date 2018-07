Leidos Inc has secured a $620m five-year contract to support the F-16 attack aircraft avionics support integration programme.

Awarded by the US Air Force Sustainment Center, Hill Air Force Base, the contract includes delivery of solutions for the F-16 advanced, improved, and rackmount improved avionics intermediate shop.

The contract also covers ancillary support equipment, test programme set system hardware and software sustainment, as well as procurement activities.



The deal will support seven major US Air Force (USAF) commands and 23 European participating airforce and foreign military sales countries.

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation has been awarded a $594.4m seven-year logistics support contract by the USAF.

The company will provide contractor logistics support services (CLS) to a variety of missions conducted by the C-20 Gulfstream and C-37 aircraft fleets operated by the US Armed Forces.

Tapestry Solutions, a Boeing company, has been contracted by the USAF to provide an integrated maintenance system (IMS) for the Romanian Air Force’s (RoAF) F-16 combat aircraft fleet.

Tapestry will integrate its GOLDesp maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) software to help modernise maintenance, logistics and supply operations for the RoAF’s F-16 aircraft fleet.

Boeing has been awarded a contract modification by the USAF to support the VC-25B presidential aircraft replacement programme.

The company will collaborate with the USAF to design, modify, test, and certify two VC-25Bs that will be delivered by 2024.

The aircraft will be developed at a cost of $3.9bn as part of USAF’s Air Force One replacement programme.

Lockheed Martin Services Inc has secured a contract modification for the sustainment of global positioning system (GPS) control segment.

The company is responsible for delivering the latest design changes to reduce the risk of GPS operations during transition to joint monitor station technology and capability and modernised-MSTIC operations.

Awarded by the US Space and Missile Systems Center, Peterson Air Force Base, the contract will also support security certification requirements and associated Department of Defence documents.

Contractual work will be performed in Colorado until February 2020.