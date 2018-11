The UK Government has placed an order for the acquisition of an additional 17 F-35B all-weather stealth jet aircraft, with deliveries scheduled between 2020 and 2022.

With the new orders, the UK will double its F-35 stealth aircraft fleet to 33. The country plans to procure a total of 138 F-35 multi-role fighters through the acquisition programme.

The order is part of a $6bn global contract for 225 F-35 aircraft.



The Indonesian Air Force (Tentara Nasional Indonesia-Angkatan Udara) has awarded an $89m contract to Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) to acquire three KT-1B Woong-Bee basic trainer aircraft.

KAI has also received a contract to modernise radars and guns integrated on T-50i Golden Eagle advanced jet trainer aircraft.

The KT-1B trainer aircraft deliveries will be completed by March 2021, while the upgrades to T-50i’s radars and weapons will be performed until December 2020.

The US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) have awarded a $489.92m foreign military sales contract to Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems for the delivery of three RQ-4 Global Hawk Block 30i air vehicles.

The aircraft to be delivered under the contract will be fitted with an enhanced integrated sensor suite payload and two ground control elements.

Northrop Grumman will also provide spares and support equipment, system engineering, and programme management related services under the contract.

Contractual work will be performed in San Diego, US, until September 2022.

Nato Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has made a $320.5m foreign military sale request for the acquisition of 500 KMU-556 F/B joint direct attack munition kits for 2,000lb GBU-31 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) from the US.

The deal also includes delivery of 1,000 munitions adapter unit 210 F/B control groups for GBU-48 1,000lb EPII unit, and 4,365 joint programmable fuse FMU-152 A/B for all types of GBU.

The sale includes 38A/B laser kits, 33D/B proximity sensors, and Paveway avionics kit for Enhanced Paveway II bombs. It will support 12 Nato countries and a member of Nato’s Partnership for Peace.

Boeing will be the principal contractor of the deal.

The US Air Force has awarded a $330m contract to Northrop Grumman Corporation to provide total system support responsibility services for the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (Joint STARS) fleet.

The company will provide all-round support services for sustainment of the 16 Joint STARS aircraft.

The contract includes the delivery of programme management, maintenance, training, logistics, technical support, and customer support related services.

Contractual work will be performed at the company’s facilities until October 2019.

Engility Holdings has secured a $71m contract from the US Air Force to provide support services for its Space and Missile Systems Center Remote Sensing Systems Directorate.

The contract includes systems integration expertise and personnel to support RSSD’s missile warning, battlespace awareness, and missile defence missions.

Additionally, the company will provide strategic and tactical forces deployed worldwide with access to weather and space-based environment data for various missions.

Contractual work will be performed at Colorado Springs and Aurora in Colorado and El Segundo, California, in the US.