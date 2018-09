KBRwyle has been selected as one of the 15 prime contractors in a $28bn Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract awarded by the US Air Force Installation Contracting Agency.

The contract will see KBRwyle provide research, development, test and evaluation expertise to meet the defence requirements of the US.

The company will bid for different task orders focused on technical areas such as weapon systems, sustainment and systems engineering, critical infrastructure protection, military sensing, as well as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR).



Lockheed Martin has received a contract worth approximately $7.2bn to deliver 22 new Global Positioning System III (GPS III) satellites to the US Air Force (USAF).

The satellites will be managed by the Space Command’s Space and Missile Systems Center located at Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, US.

The first of 22 new GPS IIIF satellites is scheduled to be launched in 2026.

The USAF currently operates 77 GPS navigation satellites delivering command and control, communications, navigation, and missile warning capabilities.

Boeing has secured a $2.38bn contract to deliver MH-139 medium-lift helicopters to replace ageing UH-1N Huey twin-engine medium helicopters of the USAF.

The company will supply up to 84 MH-139 helicopters, associated operations, maintenance, training devices and support equipment, under the contract.

Based on Leonardo’s AgustaWestland AW139 twin-engine helicopters, the MH-139 helicopters will support training, test and operational support airlift operations, when commissioned by the USAF.

The new fleet will help to protect intercontinental ballistic missile bases of the US.

The USAF has also awarded a $2.9bn contract to Boeing for the fourth production lot of 18 KC-46A Pegasus aerial refuelling tanker aircraft.

The deal also covers wing air refuelling pod kits, support equipment, spare engines, and other related spare parts.

Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of United Technologies, has secured a $437m contract modification to deliver next-generation adaptive propulsion risk reduction engines for the US Air Force’s air-based platforms.

The company will also continue to support the USAF in the maturation of adaptive propulsion technologies to provide increased range and survivability for the next-generation combat aircraft, as part of the contract.

The contract has been awarded by the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.

The US Defense Logistics Agency Aviation (DLA Aviation) has awarded a $475m aircraft landing gear support contract to ES3 Prime Logistics Group Inc.

The company will provide supplies and support for landing gear of aircraft operated by the USAF.

The contract has a four-year base period with one five-year extension option.

Contractual work will be performed at ES3 Prime Logistics’ facility in San Diego, California, until September 2023.

CAE USA has received a $200m eight-year contract to deliver training services for the aircrew of C-130H military transport aircraft under the C-130 Aircrew Training System programme.

The deal has a one-year base period with seven additional extension options.

The company will provide classroom and simulator instruction, systems engineering support, training device modifications and upgrades to the C-130H aircrew, as well as programme management and contractor logistics support, under the contract.

The deal will also require CAE USA to manage the C-130H Training Systems Support Center at Little Rock Air Force Base.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc has received a $92.2m contract to retrofit Block 30 ground control station (GCS) of MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle.

The company will upgrade the MD-1A Block 15 GCS to MD-1A Block 30 GCS, under the contract.

The contractual work is expected to be completed in May 2020.