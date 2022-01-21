Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
January 21, 2022

DCS secures $77m contract to provide support for USAF programme

The contract works are scheduled to begin this month at Nellis AFB, Edwards AFB and Yuma Marine Corps Air Station.

DCS awarded $77m contract to support Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Centre. Credit: DCS.

US-based defence solutions consultant DCS has secured a $77m contract to offer certain support services to the US Air Force’s (USAF) Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Centre Fighter Test Services (AFOTEC FTS) programme.

Under the five-year contract, DCS will offer advisory and assistance services along with additional support for the USAF’s Fighter Operational Test and Evaluation services.

In particular, it will provide operational test capability support for test planning.

The scope of contract works also includes drafting and modifying test plans, data management and analysis plans.

DCS executive vice-president Larry Egbert said: “DCS is excited for the opportunity to provide support to the Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center.

“We are thrilled to deliver our support to a new customer and assist in Operational Test and Evaluation as it is a crucial part of staying at the cutting edge of technology and maintaining air, space and cyberspace superiority.”

The contract works are scheduled to begin this month at multiple centres, including Nellis Air Force Base (AFB) in Nevada, Edwards AFB in California and Yuma Marine Corps Air Station in Arizona.

DCS is an employee-owned company that focuses on offering engineering and technical support services to the US Department of Defence and other government agencies in the national security sector.

Last month, the company received a five-year blanket purchase agreement to support the USAF’s 711th Human Performance Wing (711 HPW) Warfighter Interactions and Readiness Division.

Under the agreement, DCS and its subsidiary Infoscitex will provide technical and management expertise for the ‘discovery, development, and fielding’ of USAF and US Space Force (USSF) systems and subsystems.

The agreement was issued by the USAF’s General Services Administration as part of its multiple-award schedule, with a ceiling value of $48m.

