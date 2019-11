French aircraft manufacturing company Dassault Aviation has inaugurated its new pyrotechnics facility at the Martignas-sur-Jalle site.

Previously, the company’s pyrotechnic activities were based in Argenteuil and Poitiers and all these have been shifted to the new facility in Martignas.

The new pyrotechnics facility consists of a 2,500m² tripod-shaped building, with each wing dedicated to a specific function.

The first wing is dedicated to the production of long products (cutting cords, expansible tubes and transmission lines), the second wing for the manufacture of pyromechanisms and initiators, and the third wing for design study activities and test laboratories.

The facility also includes a bunker for safe storage of explosive components.



Dassault Aviation chairman and CEO Eric Trappier said: “Aeronautical pyrotechnics is a rare, high-technology specialty. The relocation of this activity to Martignas is fully in line with our transformation plan, ‘Leading our Future’, launched at the end of 2016. This plan aims to make our company more flexible and competitive, without modifying our DNA. Today’s ceremony marks another successful step in our transformation.”

Pyrotechnics is a key contributor to the safety of fighter pilots, as it facilitates the instantaneous transmission of the ejection signal and ensures that the canopy shatters to allow the ejection seat to pass through.

The company said that pyrotechnics is used on space launch vehicles for engine ignition, and stage and payload fairing separation.

It is also used for ejection of satellite and deployment of solar panels and antennas.

Dassault Aviation said that this is achieved using computer-controlled pyrotechnic systems, such as multi-layer relays, valves, and transmission lines.

The company deploys these competencies on Ariane 5, the Vega rocket, some non-European launchers, and satellites.

Over the last century, Dassault Aviation has delivered more than 10,000 military and civil aircraft, including 2,500 Falcons, in more than 90 countries.

Dassault Aviation has been involved in the design, development, sale and support of various aircraft, including the Rafale fighter, the Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems.