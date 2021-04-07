Danish Defence Command takes delivery of first F-35 fighter

Denmark’s first F-35 takes to the air for its first flight. Credit: Lockheed Martin Corporation.

The Danish Defence Command (Forsvaretdk) has taken delivery of its first F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter (JSF).

The Embassy of Denmark in the US tweeted on 6 April: “Tomorrow, Denmark’s first F-35 will be handed over to Forsvaretdk at a ceremony in Fort Worth, Texas.”

The fighter jet will remain in the US Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, US, for pilot and maintainer training under the auspices of the USAF’s 308th Fighter Squadron, which is part of the 56th Fighter Wing.

Last month, Denmark flew its first F-35 Lightning II production aircraft ‘L-001’. With this milestone, the country became the fifth European Nato nation to be armed with the F-35 fighter jet alongside the UK, the Netherlands, Norway and Italy.

The F-35 Lightning II JSF is a stealthy, supersonic multirole fighter developed by Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company.

It is developed for the US Air Force (USAF), US Navy and US Marine Corps (USMC) and programme partners from Nato, US allies and partner nations.

According to Lockheed Martin, F-35 will act as a ‘force multiplier’ for Denmark.

The Royal Danish Air Force expects its first F-35A to arrive in Denmark in 2023, which will be followed by flight operations due to commence in the same year. It will be based at Royal Danish Air Force’s Fighter Wing Skrydstrup.

The F-35A fighter deliveries will run until 2026.