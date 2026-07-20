Czech Air Force’s first C-390 Millennium. Credit: Embraer.

The Czech Air Force formally accepted delivery of its first Embraer C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport aircraft during an official ceremony at Prague Kbely Air Base.

The delivery marks the first of two C-390s ordered by the Czech Ministry of Defence under a contract signed in October 204.

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Attendees at the handover included Czech Minister of Defence, Jaromír Zůna, Czech Armed Forces Chief of the General Staff General Miroslav Hlaváč, Czech Air Force commander General Petr Tománek and Embraer Defense & Security president and CEO Bosco da Costa Junior.

Jaromír Zůna said: “Today’s delivery of the first C-390 Millennium marks an important milestone for the Czech Armed Forces.

“This aircraft significantly enhances our ability to transport personnel, equipment and humanitarian assistance, both in support of national requirements and alongside our Nato allies.”

The C-390 Millennium is a 21st-century medium tactical airlift aircraft, capable of carrying a maximum payload of 26 tons and achieving speeds of 470 knots.

The platform can perform a broad spectrum of missions including cargo and troop transport, airdrops, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting, and humanitarian assistance.

The aircraft can also operate from temporary or unpaved runways and is capable of both air-to-air refuelling as a receiver and, with additional equipment, as a tanker.

With the Czech Republic’s induction, the C-390 operator base now includes air forces from Brazil, Portugal, Hungary, the Republic of Korea, the Netherlands, Austria, Uzbekistan, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, Slovakia, and Lithuania, according to Embraer.

Under the agreement signed in 2024, Embraer will supply the Czech Air Force with a complete training and support package to facilitate the seamless integration of the aircraft into its fleet.

“The Czech Republic has been a valued partner of the C-390 Millennium programme from its outset, contributing meaningfully to the aircraft’s development and success,” Bosco da Costa Junior said.

With the C-390, the Czech Republic will further strengthen its operational capabilities, and Embraer will stand by your side – today, tomorrow, and for decades to come.”