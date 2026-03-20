More than 1,300 F-35s are currently operational globally. Credit: ranchorunner/Shutterstock.com.

Lockheed Martin has finalised all 11 of its committed industrial cooperation projects for the F-35 Lightning II Czech Republic initiative.

This follows a signing ceremony with Czech firm Ray Service at the US Ambassador’s Residence in Prague.

Discover B2B Marketing That Performs Combine business intelligence and editorial excellence to reach engaged professionals across 36 leading media platforms. Find out more

The ceremony marked the formal launch of a project where Lockheed Martin will assist Ray Service in developing the capacity to manufacture F-35 wire harnesses in the Czech Republic.

This agreement is one of several under the wider industrial cooperation associated with the country’s planned acquisition of 24 F-35A fighter aircraft.

Lockheed Martin F-35 customer programmes director Karl Sapienza said: “With today’s signing, I’m pleased to share that Lockheed Martin is actively executing all 11 of our committed projects, strengthening Czech industry, the F-35 programme and the collective defence industrial base. We are proud to drive purposeful innovation and advance allied defence capability with Ray Service and all our Czech partners.”

As part of the Czech F-35 programme, Lockheed Martin will partner with 12 businesses and universities across the Czech Republic.

The projects involve support for government requirements in research, development, design, testing, and manufacturing in advanced aerospace and defence technologies.

The Czech government agreed to discuss with the US in 2022 regarding procurement of the F-35 Lightning II fighters from Lockheed Martin to replace leased Gripen jets from Saab.

According to a statement from the official F-35 website, the programme will create jobs over the next 50-60 years, offering opportunities in the Czech Republic across training, supply chain management, modifications, and upgrades.

Production of the first batch of 24 F-35As for the country is set to begin in 2027.

Currently, more than 700 allied F-35s are active in Europe and over 1,300 are operational worldwide.

The global fleet has logged over one million flight hours and operates from 50 bases across 11 nations.

Notably, the aircraft is being deployed by both US and Israeli forces in the ongoing Operation Epic Fury against Iran.

Earlier this month, Israel Defense Forces reported that an Israeli Air Force F-35I “Adir” aircraft downed an Iranian Yak-130 jet over Tehran.

US Ambassador to the Czech Republic Nicholas Merrick said: “When we invest in 5th Generation capabilities, we are making a generational investment in the deterrence that keeps our alliance prepared for any challenge.”