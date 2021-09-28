Curtiss-Wright to support USAF’s C-130J special operations aircraft

A US Air Force C-130J aircraft in flight during a training exercise. Credit: USAF / WikiCommons.

Curtiss-Wright has won a contract to provide its modular open systems approach (MOSA)-based processor and networking modules in support of the US Air Force (USAF) C-130J special operations aircraft.

Awarded by Raytheon Technologies, the contract is for the next generation special mission processor (NextGen SMP).

The NextGen SMP acts as the central processing component of the MC-130J Commando II and AC-130J Ghostrider aircraft.

According to Curtiss-Wright, the NextGen SMP solution is based on an open-computing environment and provides the Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) with secure commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) mission systems.

These systems will integrate with the aircraft displays, sensors, and other on-board systems.



The NextGen SMP allows rapid deployment of third-party application software to the USAF.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation president and CEO Lynn M Bamford said: “We are very proud to have been selected by Raytheon Technologies to support the secure mission processing requirements of this important special operations platform with our rugged commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) modular open system processing technology.

“Curtiss-Wright has established a leadership role in delivering the numerous benefits of MOSA solutions to the US Air Force and other military forces, and we are excited to provide these critical technologies to support the Air Force Special Operations Command.”

The company has already started shipping its products with deliveries set to run until 2032.

According to the US Department of Defense (DoD), MOSA solutions’ usage is expected to support more capabilities and technologies throughout the lifecycle of the product.

The DoD has made the use of MOSA solutions mandatory across all activities for modification of future weapon systems and new developments projects.

