SRC selects Curtiss-Wright Fortress recorder for T-6 Texan II upgrade

A flight data recorder and a cockpit voice recorder in an aircraft. Credit: YSSYguy / Wikipedia.

Scientific Research Corporation (SRC) has chosen Curtiss-Wright Fortress cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and flight data recorder (FDR) to upgrade the T-6 Texan II trainer aircraft.

The trainer is used by the US Air Force (USAF) and the US Navy.

In the commercial airline, cargo transport and business jet markets, CVR and FDR are known as ‘black boxes.’

The contract will see Curtiss-Wright provide a new variant of the Fortress CVR25 single lightweight, compact recorder.

The Fortress CVR25 secures parametric flight data and three channels of voice communications, data acquisition and real-time data processing for analysis.



Curtiss-Wright Corporation president and CEO Lynn Bamford said: “Curtiss-Wright is one of the leading suppliers of modern flight data recorders and we are very proud to have been selected to provide our innovative Fortress cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder to upgrade this important military training programme.

“This award is a prime example of Curtiss-Wright’s ability to leverage its unique capabilities, technologies and experience in our commercial markets to deliver critical solutions to adjacent markets.

“We look forward to working with SRC to further enable the benefits of our modern-day flight recorder technology for additional applications serving the military aircraft market.”

In January 2018, Curtiss-Wright secured a contract for the delivery of its aerospace instrumentation technology to be used on the high-speed data acquisition system (HSDAS) programme.