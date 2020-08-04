Cubic to deliver Joint Aerial Layer Network HCB prototype for USAF

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Cubic is set to deliver a Joint Aerial Layer Network (JALN) High Capacity Backbone (HCB) prototype for the US Air Force (USAF).

The $38m contract was awarded to Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), a business division of Cubic.

HCB serves as a critical component of the JALN, which maintains network connectivity among joint forces across the aerial layer.

As agreed, Cubic will deliver a high-capacity JALN HCB to connect troops to a mission-optimised network of networks in environments where satellite communications are fractured.

The solution will help in maintaining network availability even in challenging environments boosting data delivery to improve decision making and support advanced combat concepts.



Cubic Mission Solutions president Mike Twyman said: “Cubic’s selection by the USAF is a testament to our team and partners’ continuous pursuit to build this critical warfighting network prototype.

“Our innovations address aerial layer networking needs to ensure agile and resilient communications; we are honoured USAF trusts in us to build a critical enabler for Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) capability.”

The company will deliver the HCB works in a partnership with Raytheon BBN and Expeditionary Engineering, who will offer advanced aerial networking technology and skill support.

Cubic Mission Solutions business development director Marja Phipps said: “Over the last decade, Cubic has partnered with government stakeholders and invested significantly in the development of assured network connectivity solutions.

“Our team is eager to deliver HCB operational utility to the joint warfighter.”

Headquartered in California, US, Cubic focuses on providing systems and support services to the transportation and defence markets.

In January, the company was contracted by the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) for P5 Combat Training System (P5CTS).