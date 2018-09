Cubic Global Defense business division has secured a contract for the delivery of its latest-generation air combat training system (ACTS) for the F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter aircraft.

Contracted by Lockheed Martin, the award will involve the supply of more than 500 units of the F-35 training subsystems by Cubic.

Deliveries are slated to be carried out over the next four years as part of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 aircraft production Lot 12 to Lot 14.



The combat training system designed for the F-35 jets comprises the P5 combat training system (P5CTS) internal subsystem configuration (IS) and the P5 ground software.

“Cubic and its principal subcontractor Leonardo DRS will continue to manufacture and maintain the embedded P5 solution for the F-35 internal training subsystem.”

Cubic Global Defense president Dave Buss said: “Fifth-generation aircrew require a complex training scenario to prepare them for combat operations in a contested environment.

“With this next-generation air combat training system, F-35 fighter pilots can receive not only a dedicated training system to accurately capture exercise data but also have the capability to train with fourth-generation aircraft that carry wing-mounted pod version of the P5CTS.”

The training subsystems for the fighter aircraft fleet to be delivered in Lots 12 to 14 will add on to more than 500 low-rate initial production units that are expected to be delivered before the beginning of the Lot 12 production.

The Airborne and Intelligence Systems business division of Leonardo DRS is responsible for the design and production of the airborne P5CTS internal subsystem.

Engineering work for the ground systems will be carried out in San Diego, California, while the airborne systems will be manufactured in the Fort Walton Beach, Florida, site in the US.