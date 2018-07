The US Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Aviation has awarded a contract to Communications & Power Industries’ (CPI) Radant Technologies Division to support the US Air Force’s (USAF) B-52 Stratofortress bomber.

The new $4.1m firm-fixed-price contract is expected to continue for approximately two years.

Under the deal, the company will be responsible for replacing the existing radomes on the B-52 long-range aircraft with forward nose radomes, which are expected to provide improved performance and support.



CPI Radant Technologies Division president Tim Smith said: “The B-52 aircraft is expected to remain a key asset for the USAF beyond 2040, and it is critical for its suppliers to be dependable and to provide reliable state-of-the-art products.

“CPI Radant Technologies Division has proven that it is up for the challenge and is proud of its 100% on-time delivery record for this programme.”

In 2011, CPI’s Radant Technologies Division received a $45m contract from DLA Aviation to replace aged and unsupportable nose radomes for a period of seven years under the B-52 Radomes Replacement Programme.

Headquartered in Stow, Massachusetts, US, the Radant Technologies Division has provided radomes for the USAF’s fleet of the B-52 strategic bomber for several years.

Developed by Boeing, B-52 Stratofortress is a combat bomber that features high mission-capable rate, large payload, and long-range capability to employ nuclear and conventional standoff weapons.

The 48.5m-long aircraft has a payload capacity of 70,000lb and can travel at a speed of 650mph.