CPI Aerostructures (CPI Aero) has received a contract from Lockheed Martin to manufacture structural assemblies for the fourth-generation F-16V aircraft.

The multi-year contract requires CPI Aero to provide rudder island and drag chute canister (RI/DCC) assemblies for installation on the tail section of the F-16V advanced fighter.

The company is expected to commence deliveries during the fourth quarter of this year. The contract will run until 2024.



CPI Aerostructures president and CEO Douglas McCrosson said: “This new contract builds on our history on the F-16 as a supplier to the US Air Force for legacy structural components and leverages our deep assembly expertise to expand our involvement with the F-16 programme into new production models.

“It also further strengthens our long-standing relationship with Lockheed Martin that spans multiple platforms, including the world’s premier fifth-generation fighter, the F-35, and numerous Sikorsky helicopters.

“CPI Aero expects to sign an initial purchase order under the contract within the next few weeks.”

“We are pleased to secure content on the world’s foremost combat-proven fourth generation multi-role fighter aircraft and believe it will be an excellent selling aircraft given the international demand for this type of aircraft.”

Headquartered in the US and founded in 1980, CPI Aero manufactures structural assemblies for fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance pod systems.

The F-16V or Viper is the latest variant of the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft built by Lockheed Martin.

It is equipped with Northrop Grumman’s advanced APG-83 AESA radar, which delivers greater situational awareness and quicker all-weather targeting, and the centre pedestal display (CPD).

In a separate development, the F-16V fighter jet has been reportedly redesignated as F-21 for the Indian Air Force’s fighter procurement requirement.