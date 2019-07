CPI Aerostructures has received a $65.7m contract to provide modification kits for the sustainment of the US Air Force’s (USAF) T-38 Talon supersonic jet trainer aircraft.

Pursuant to the indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract, CPI Aero will provide structural modification kits, programme management, logistics, and other sustainment services for T-38A/B/C sustainment.

The contract will support the third phase of the T-38C Pacer Classic III fuselage structural modification kit integration program (PC III) and the Talon repair inspection and maintenance (TRIM) programme.

The USAF Life Cycle Management Center has awarded the first delivery order worth $3.4m under the contract to CPI Aero.



The two programmes, PC III and TRIM, are designed to expand the structural lifespan of the T-38 beyond 2030.



CPI Aero president and CEO Douglas McCrosson said: “We are honoured to have been chosen by the US Air Force to continue our work on PC III and begin work on TRIM, two programmes that are essential to the critical mission of training our future military aviators.

“This contract recognises our excellent past performance as a prime contractor to the USAF and our long history with the T-38 platform that dates back to 2001. It is a testament to our reputation as an exceptional supply chain partner and leverages the investments we have made in developing world-class engineering, supply chain management and programme management capabilities.”

The contract includes a three-year base performance period for the PCIII Phase III requirement and an option for an additional year.

CPI Aero is expected to provide logistics services for the TRIM requirement for a ten-year ordering period. The contract for this programme consists of an option for an extension by one year.

In 2015, CPI Aero won a contract for delivering kits and services to the USAF under Phase 2 of the PC III programme. That contract will run until 2021.