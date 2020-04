Concerns over the spread of coronavirus have increased as more countries announced COVID-19 cases in March.

Verdict launched a poll on 13 March to study the concerns over the spread of coronavirus and has been tracking the COVID-19 Concern Index since then through the ongoing poll.

The index is based on respondents, who answered that they are very concerned about the spread of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 Concern Index went northwards from 16 March to hit a high on 31 March, with 80% of the respondents expressing a very high concern. The index was at 71.6% on 16 March.

The concern eased in the second week of April, with the index declining to 75% and has been stable since 11 April. The Index reached a low of 71.34% on 07 April, a level that was witnessed three weeks ago, on 18 March.



The analysis is based on a total of 94,548 responses received up to 13 April. The poll is still running and the analysis will be posted periodically.