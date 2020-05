Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

Second Dutch flight has transported another set of personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies from Bejing, China, to Podgorica, Montenegro, to support efforts against the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The move comes after Montenegro requested for assistance through Nato’s Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre, Nato’s principal disaster response mechanism.

A cargo plane carrying PPE that included masks, gloves, goggles, protective clothes, test kits and ventilators made the delivery.



The delivery also included PPE for Bosnia, Herzegovina and Albania.

Previously, the Netherlands transported approximately 7,000kg of protective equipment and medical supplies from Beijing to Podgorica.

Delivered through Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre, it included masks, gloves, test kits, protective clothes, goggles, thermometers and face shields.

The centre coordinates requests from Nato Allies and partners, helping countries to cope with the impact caused due to the pandemic.

In both instances, different mechanisms have been used, including EU medical assistance to Montenegro procured by the United Nations Development Programme, purchases by Montenegrin citizens those who are residing in Montenegro and abroad, and donations from China.

In April, Montenegro received masks, overalls and test kits from Turkey. The supplies were provided by Turkey for Nato Allies and partner, including North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Serbia.

Furthermore, Montenegro received medical supplies for the Podgorica Clinical Center. These supplies included 3 Dräger Vista 120 patient monitors, 210 infusion sets and one infusion pump.