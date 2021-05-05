Covid-19: Indian Air Force to establish 100-bed facility in Bengaluru

The beds will be operational with oxygen concentrators. Credit: Cor Gaasbeek / Pixabay.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has decided to build a 100-bed Covid care treatment facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Located at Air Force Station Jalahalli, the new facility is for the general public and the first 20 beds are expected to be available by 6 May, tweeted Defence spokesperson (PRO) Bengaluru, Indian Ministry of Defence.

The beds will be operational with oxygen concentrators.

IAF is planning to make the remaining 80 beds operational by 20 May.

Of the total 100 beds, ten will be used as intensive care unit beds and 40 beds will be supplied with piped oxygen. The remaining 50 beds will be equipped with oxygen concentrators.



PRO Bengaluru, Indian Ministry of Defence tweeted: “The 100 bed Covid-19 care facility will be manned by specialists, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff provided by the Command Hospital Air Force, Bengaluru.

“Admission to the facility will be coordinated by BBMP / Govt of Karnataka through a nodal officer.

“Govt of Karnataka has assured necessary support for pharmacy, oxygen and security.”

As of 3 May, Karnataka state reported over 44,438 cases and 239 deaths, taking the total number of infections and fatalities to 1,646,303 and 16,250 respectively.

Currently, there are over three lakh active cases in Bengaluru.

According to government data, India added 382,315 virus cases in a day. Deaths rose by 3,780 in a day in the country.