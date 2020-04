Air Force Recruiting Service (AFRS) in the US has revised its procedures to transport future airmen for basic military training.

The move was taken due to travel restrictions and social distancing guidelines implemented across the country in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the AFRS, it is utilising operational Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) locations to conduct a final medical check-up of the future airmen. Subsequently, the recruits are transported to basic military training centres.

The step helps in minimising the risks of transmission, as well as continuing to meet airforce accession requirements.

USAF 364th Recruiting Squadron director of operations captain Eric Roe said: “Today’s airforce calls for our recruiting team to adapt to the constant changes in their current needs and requirements for each new ship week to basic military training.



“Our recruiting team must be ready to pivot, prioritise and match applicants to an optimal job and enter active duty date on a weekly and sometimes hourly basis.”

Under the usual process, the potential applicants meet with the recruiters and members in the Delayed Enlistment Program (DEP) personally to discuss options and complete accession paperwork.

USAF 317th Recruiting Squadron enlisted accessions recruiter Technical Sergeant Charles Giertz said: “Technology has allowed us as recruiters to maintain our relationships with our applicants and DEPers.

“It has been the unbelievable receptiveness of the applicants to flex to this new way of doing things that has made this transition as seamless as possible.”

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases in the US has crossed 580,000.