Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

Follow the latest updates of the outbreak on our timeline.

Dassault Aviation is supporting the French Defense Ministry and its Operation Resilience with the deployment of two Falcon jets to deal with the health crisis linked to coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Operation Resilience is intended to supply logistics and medical support for the civilian coronavirus control activities.

The two Falcon aircraft jets performed the first mission on 5 April.



A team of 26 doctors and other medical personnel were transported from Brest, Brittany, back to Paris.

The team accompanied Covid-19 patients to Brest on a special medical train.

How optimistic are you about your company’s growth prospects? Very optimistic

Optimistic

Neither optimistic nor pessimistic

Pessimistic

Very pessimistic View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The two Dassault Falcon aircraft dedicated for the mission include a Falcon 8X fighter jet and a Falcon 900 fighter jet, equipped for 15 and 13 passengers respectively.

Dassault Falcon Service (DFS), a subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, operates the aircraft.

As per the requirements defined by the French Government authorities, the Falcon aircraft can also aid Resilience unit of the French Air Force’s Air Defense and Air Operations Command (CDAOA).

The aircraft has the capability to land at small airports in all weather conditions. It does not require development ground infrastructure for its mobility.

Dassault Aviation delivered more than 10,000 military and civil aircraft in over 90 countries over the last century.

Last month, France President Emmanuel Macron launched Operation Resilience to support the fight against the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Launched by the French Armed Force, the operation includes the deployment of helicopter carriers to help overseas territories transport patients and supplies. Field hospitals have also been set up in France.