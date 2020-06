Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

A British Royal Air Force (RAF) C-17 cargo aircraft has transported materials for the construction of a field hospital in Accra, Ghana, west Africa.

The hospital will accommodate frontline aid workers in the region, to help combat the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

On behalf of the United Nations (UN) World Food Programme (WFP), the C17 ZZ177 aircraft carried 16 pallets worth of aid.



Flown by UK’s Number 99 Squadron, the aircraft was loaded at RAF Brize Norton.

It flew to Accra in Ghana through Senegal, with supplies that included tents and other equipment in line with requirements in the region.

The transportation comes after a request by the UN to Nato’s Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre (EADRCC).

The UN continues to use the support from other Nato allies to aid the transportation of vital medical items.

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said: “Nato allies are working together to address the Covid-19 pandemic, and to support our partners. Last month, Nato agreed to support the UN’s global call for airlift assistance.

“I warmly welcome that the UK is the first Nato ally to come forward with an aid flight, delivering supplies to build a field hospital in Ghana. This is a concrete demonstration of solidarity in action – Nato allies stepping up to save lives.”

On behalf of the WFP, it is the first in a series of RAF flights transporting supplies for the construction of UK-aid funded field hospital.

UK is managing the infrastructure and logistics on behalf of the UN.

The field hospital will weigh approximately 130t with the capacity to provide care for up to 92 people.

Additional supplies will be transported to Accra in approximately five flights over the coming weeks.