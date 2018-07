Aero-Glen International has secured a $403m contract to support the F-16 Systems Program Office at Hill Air Force Base (AFB), Utah, US.

The company will supply F-16 service life extension programme kits for the F-16 fighter aircraft fleet under the contract with the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) at Hill AFB.

Contractual work will be performed at the Aero-Glen facility in Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport, Texas, until May 2029.



The Boeing Company has received a maintenance and logistics support services contract from the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF).

Boeing will provide maintenance and logistics services, as well as spare parts for the RNLAF’s AH-64 Apache and CH-47 Chinook helicopter fleet.

The deal is part of a combined helicopter support agreement and also covers the development of advanced solutions for the Dutch industry.

The agreement will support the RNLAF’s Chinook modification programme, which will replace the CH-47D units with new CH-47F model.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) has been contracted by the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) for the supply of unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

GA-ASI will supply Predator B/MQ-9 Reaper medium-altitude long-endurance UAS to strengthen RNLAF intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities.

The MQ-9 UAS is operational with the US Air Force (USAF), NASA, US Department of Homeland Security, UK Royal Air Force, and the French Air Force.

Leonardo and the Italian Air Force have entered an agreement at the Farnborough International Air Show in London, UK, to set up a new International Flight Training School (IFTS) to improve military pilot training services.

The new IFTS will increase the range of pilot training solutions and capabilities offered by the Italian Air Force to its customers.

It will provide training courses for Italian and international airforces from 2021, using the Italian Air Force’s advanced and pre-operational training syllabus.

Leonardo will supply four additional M-346 aircraft, new systems and services to the Italian Air Force from 2019.

Rolls-Royce has secured a $420m six-year contract for the sustainment of engines of the USAF’s RQ-4 Global Hawk and the US Navy’s MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial vehicles.

The contract includes delivery of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), programme management and sustainment engineering services for the F137 turbofan engine fleet, also known as Rolls-Royce AE 3007H.

MRO services will be provided at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma, US, while the additional F137 work will be carried out at a Rolls-Royce engine facility in Montreal, Canada.