Booz Allen-VMD team wins USAF’s SAF/CDM A&T services contract

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Booz Allen Hamilton and VMD team has been selected as a prime contractor on the US Secretary of the Air Force’s Concepts, Development and Management Office (SAF/CDM) Analytical and Technical (A&T) Services contract.

The Booz Allen-VMD team is one of eight awardees of the $950m multi-award ten-year infinite-delivery, infinite-quality (IDIQ) contract.

The contract provides analytical and technical services, including IT, communications and operational support.

Currently, VMD assists the US Air Force’s (USAF) Office of Information Dominance and Chief Information Officer (SAF/CN) along with its Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (ISR) and Cyber Effects Operations (AF A2/6).

VMD CEO Deepti Malhotra said: “We are incredibly pleased to be expanding our relationship with Booz Allen Hamilton, who we’ve worked with successfully in the past, and with the USAF, which we’ve counted as a customer for seven years.



“We are proud to have been part of the Booz Allen team and to bring our proven experience delivering on mission-critical work at the highest levels of the airforce.

“We look forward to continuing to serve the airforce and to working with partners in innovative ways to apply new technologies to their mission requirements.”

Work carried out under each order is expected to be completed by September 2029.

Other awardees are Altamira Technologies Corp, Deloitte Consulting, Fulcrum IT Services, ManTech Advanced Systems International, MCR Federal, Novetta and SAIC.