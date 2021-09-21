Collins Aerospace to provide wheels and brakes for USAF C-130J aircraft

Collins Aerospace will manufacture the new C-130J wheels and brakes at its Troy facility. Credit: Collins Aerospace.

Raytheon Technologies’ unit Collins Aerospace has been chosen to deliver boltless wheels and carbon brakes for the US Air Force’s (USAF) C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.

The company was selected by the USAF and Lockheed Martin to provide the equipment for 60 aircraft that are currently in production.

Collins Aerospace’s wheels and brakes will replace the C-130J’s legacy steel brakes. The replacement is expected to help the USAF optimise costs and save time, as well as increase the availability of the aircraft.

Collins’ C-130 brakes feature DURACARB carbon heat sink material and feature up to 2,000 landings per overhaul.

They are also capable of managing higher energy than the aircraft’s existing equipment.



The company will manufacture the new C-130J wheels and brakes at its facility in Troy, Ohio, US.

The Troy facility also supplies wheels and carbon brakes for U-2 Dragon Lady, F-16 Fighting Falcon and the C-130J military airlifter commercial freighter derivative LM-100J.

Collins Aerospace Military Landing Systems general manager Matt Maurer said: “Our equipment will simplify aircraft maintenance and increase safety, ultimately helping our warfighters execute their missions with increased efficiency and success.

“This selection builds on our longstanding relationships with the US Air Force and Lockheed Martin as a premier wheel and brake supplier with a proven record of performance.”

The Lockheed Martin-built C-130J Hercules is the USAF’s principal tactical cargo and personnel transport aircraft.

The C-130J model features a glass cockpit, digital avionics and a new propulsion system with a six-bladed propeller.

In April, Collins Aerospace secured a contract from the USAF for the ‘B-52 Wheel and Brake System Improvement’ programme.

The company also provides wheel and brake upgrades for several global airforces.