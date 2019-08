Collins Aerospace Systems has reached an agreement to support the fleets of the Royal Netherlands Air Force’s (RNLAF) F-35 and CH-47F aircraft.

The company signed a letter of intent with the RNLAF to help maintain the readiness of the aircraft.

Under the agreement, Collins Aerospace will provide local field service engineers, test capabilities and establish an F-35 global pilot readiness centre.

The firm will provide support at both Soesterberg, and Woensdrecht Air Base, in the Netherlands.



The pilot readiness centre is aimed at providing on-location helmet fitting, flight simulators and altitude chamber training for F-35 pilots.



Collins Aerospace Avionics Service and Support vice-president and general manager Craig Bries said: “Collins Aerospace and the RNLAF are working toward a common goal of supporting the new F-35 pilot readiness centre and maximising the availability of CH-47F avionics.

“Our legacy as an avionics leader makes us the perfect partner to help ensure these fleets are ready at a moment’s notice.”

The provision of onsite field service engineers and test capabilities at the Woensdrecht Air Base will help decrease turnaround time for the CH-47F fleet.

Collins Aerospace is the original equipment manufacturer for the avionics suite of the CH-47F Chinook. The company also supplies components in the F-35 helmet and flight simulator.

The firm will start work on setting up the pilot readiness centre early next year.

In January, the RNLAF’s first operational F-35A Lightning II was rolled out at Lockheed Martin’s facility in Fort Worth, Texas, US.

The RNLAF has plans to purchase a total of 37 F-35A fighter jets.