Collins Aerospace has received a contract to upgrade the avionics system of the Portuguese Air Force’s C-130H Hercules military transport aircraft.

Under the contract awarded by aerospace firm OGMA Industria Aeronautica de Portugal, Collins will provide its Flight2 aftermarket avionics solution for communication and navigation surveillance / air traffic management (CNS/ATM) upgrades.

Collins Aerospace military avionics and helicopters vice-president Dave Schreck said: “The Portuguese Air Force uses C-130s for a broad range of missions, including personnel and cargo transport, and even firefighting.



“Modernising to the Flight2 system provides their airforce with the latest generation of avionics aimed at optimising their operations while making the most of their budget and minimising aircraft downtime.”

The Flight2 avionics solution is designed to transform the flight deck to communicate in next-generation airspace by upgrading a federated analogue system into a modern digital glass cockpit.

“According to Collins, the upgrade will equip the Portuguese Air Force’s C-130H with a tactical advantage in military operations.”

As part of the upgrade, the company will deliver a full glass cockpit with new primary flight displays, required navigation performance / area navigation flight management system with high-altitude release point, and computed air release point precision airdrop software.

Collins will use its Flight2 mobility mission application (MMA) architecture, which offers a set of off-the-shelf capabilities to customers.

The MMA architecture will allow clients to tailor the system to meet specific mission requirements, comply with regional CNS/ATM mandates or optimise capabilities.

OGMA is the prime contractor in the avionics modification programme involving four Portuguese Air Force C-130 aircraft.

The company is responsible for the integration of all aircraft systems, and manufacturing of the structural components and wire harnesses necessary for equipment installation.