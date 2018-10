China’s new FTC-2000G multi-role combat jet created for export has reportedly carried out its maiden flight successfully.

During its debut flight conducted in the city of Anshun in China’s south-west Guizhou Province, the aircraft remained airborne cruising for approximately ten minutes, reported the Press Trust of India (PTI) citing state-run China Daily.

The aircraft has been manufactured locally by the Guizhou Aviation Industry Corporation under the state-owned defence firm Aviation Industry Corporation of China.



“With a maximum speed of 1,470km/h, the FTC-2000G fixed-wing, multi-role combat jet is primarily deployed by the country to carry out airstrikes against ground targets.”

The debut flight ceremony saw the participation of more than 1,000 people, which includes executives and provincial leaders from Aviation Industry Corporation of China, in addition to other ambassadors and military officials from different countries.

Featuring a maximum take-off weight of 11 metric tonnes, the combat jet has a maximum flight range of 2,400km and an operational flight ceiling of 15km.

Guizhou Aviation Industry chief designer Hu Jianxing was quoted by PTI as saying: “The aircraft can fulfil a wide range of tasks, ranging from flight training and close-in air support to long-distance penetration airstrikes and air escorts.”

The FTC-2000G jet also features the latest radar and fire-control systems, in addition to advanced air-to-surface weapons.