The Philippine Air Force will procure new spare parts for the service’s Cessna C-208B Grand Caravan light attack aircraft.

The new spares will be used by the airforce to carry out the upgrade of the Grand Caravan jet.

For the procurement, the Philippine military has allocated PHP24.23m ($461,829) through the Philippine Air Force’s Bids and Awards Committee, reported Philippine News Agency (PNA).



The Cessna C-208B aircraft is deployed by the Armed Forces of the Philippines in a range of missions to carry out intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations.

PAF Bids and Awards chair brigadier general Fernyl Buca was cited by PNA as saying that the potential bidders for the spare parts delivery project need to have worked on a similar project in the last five years.

Prospective competitors have been asked to submit their proposals for the project on 10 December at the Philippine Air Force Procurement Center, Conference Room at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.

In July 2017, the US Government supplied two Cessna C-208B Grand Caravan light attack aircraft for the airforce.

Capable of accommodating eight to nine passengers, including the pilot, the Grand Caravan platform has a range of more than 1,000nm.

Manufactured in the US, Cessna 208 Caravan is a single-engine turboprop, fixed-tricycle landing gear, short-haul regional airliner and utility aircraft that can operate at an altitude of 25,000ft.