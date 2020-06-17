Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

The Government of Canada has requested the sale of 50 Sidewinder AIM-9X Block II Tactical missiles and associated equipment from the US.

The estimated $862.3m potential foreign military sale (FMS) has been approved by the US State Department.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has also notified Congress about the deal.

Prime contractors are Raytheon Corporation; General Dynamics Mission Systems; Boeing and Collins Aerospace.

Under the FMS, Canada has also requested 50 Sidewinder AIM-9X Block II Captive Air Training Missiles (CATMs) and ten Sidewinder AIM-9X Block II Special Air Training Missiles (NATMs).



Additionally, the possible sale includes ten Sidewinder AIM-9X Block II Tactical Guidance Units; ten Sidewinder AIM-9X Block II CATM Guidance Units; 38 APG-79(V)4 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar units; AGM-154C and 46 F/A-18A Wide Band RADOMEs.

The sale will see the additional technical and logistics support for the AESA radar; upgrades to the Advanced Distributed Combat Training System (ADCTS) and installation of Automated Ground Collision Avoidance System (Auto GCAS) and more.

Once delivered, the Royal Canadian Air Force will have improved F/A-18A aircraft to meet NORAD and Nato commitments.

In a statement, DSCA said: “The proposed sale of the capabilities, as listed, will improve Canada’s capability to meet current and future warfare threats and provide greater security for its critical infrastructure.”

Canada has plans to introduce new generation aircraft through the Future Fighter Capability Program between 2025 and 2035.