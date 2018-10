The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a potential foreign military sale of King Air 350ER intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft to Canada.

Estimated to cost $300m, the proposed sale has been requested by the Government of Canada and approved by the US State Department.

Under the proposed deal, Canada has requested three King Air 350ER aircraft with customer unique post-modifications for ISR operations, in addition to three WESCAM MX-15D electro-optical and infrared imaging sensors, and three AN/ALE-47 countermeasure dispenser systems.



Other items include three VORTEX Dual RF Ku LOS transceivers, three COMSEC Modules (KGV-135A), two APM-424(V)5 transponder test sets, and six ARC-210 multi-mode voice and data transceivers.

“Canada will use the equipment to defend against threats, support coalition partners overseas, and enhance its homeland and combined North American defence.”

Focused on supporting the US foreign policy and national security objectives, the potential deal will help enhance the military capability of Canada and increase its interoperability with US forces and other regional allies.

The sale includes spare parts, equipment for communication, navigation equipment, and ground support, as well as other associated elements of logistics and programme support.

Textron Aviation brand Beechcraft will serve as the principal contractor for the proposed sale.

In February, the US State Department approved an estimated $259m potential sale of four King Air 350ER ISR aircraft to Kuwait with enhanced PT6A-67A engines and one engine spare.