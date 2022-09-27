Canada bolsters RCAF’s air mobility operations in Europe

A Royal Canadian Air Force’s CC-130J Super Hercules aircraft. Credit: Dylan Agbagni (CC0)/Flickr (Creative Commons).

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) is set to receive enhancements to its air mobility operations at its Scotland-based hub in Prestwick.

It was confirmed by the Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) in a statement on 26 September.

The latest enhancements include the addition of a new CC-130J aircraft to the RCAF’s existing Tactical Airlift detachment, as well as deploying personnel to support cargo movements, maintenance and administration.

Besides, the DND has transitioned the current Tactical Airlift Detachment in Prestwick to Air Mobility Detachment.

This change signifies an increase in the detachment’s operational flexibility and capacity to bolster Canada’s military support to Ukraine and other European countries.

The Air Mobility Detachment will now comprise up to 55 Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members.

Depending on the operational needs, the RCAF’s CC-177 Globemaster aircraft crews will continue extending support to increase mission flexibility and efficiency, using the hub’s resources.

With the latest augmentation, Canada will continue to undertake support operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, along with the delivery of Ukraine-related military aid.

Based out of Prestwick, Scotland, the transportation hub is responsible for hosting several ongoing support missions worldwide.

Personnel deployed at this hub have delivered approximately four million pounds of cargo, majorly including military support to Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

In March 2022, the RCAF two CC-130J Hercules tactical cargo aircraft were also deployed at this hub to support associated transportation tasks.

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand said: “By delivering Ukraine-bound military aid donated by Canada, allies and partners, Canada is making a valuable contribution to Ukraine’s defence.

“Today’s announcement will enable Canada to deliver even more military aid bound for Ukraine – and as Ukraine continues to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, this task remains crucial.”