The Canadian Government has granted an extension for the submission of preliminary proposals for the Future Fighter Capability Project (FFCP).

The FFCP project will provide the Royal Canadian Air Force with an improved and advanced fighter aircraft.

The capability will replace the force’s existing fleet of CF-18 fighter jets. It involves acquiring 88 advanced jets, related equipment and weapons, including training and sustainment services.

At the request of industry, the deadline for completion and proposal submissions has been pushed from 30 March to 30 June 2020.

Evaluation of all proposals will be done based on criteria of capability (60%), cost (20%) and economic benefits (20%).



The extension of deadline has been granted to support open, fair and transparent competition.

The government is expecting to receive good proposals meeting the forces’ technical, cost and economic benefits requirements.

The request for proposals was issued in July last year.

Canadian National Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said: “Our government is making the necessary decisions to get the best aircraft for the Royal Canadian Air Force and Canada.

“This extension will allow the eligible suppliers to make their best possible offer to ensure that we are able to provide the equipment our members need at a fair cost to Canadians.”

This is said to be a significant investment carried out by the Royal Canadian Air Force after 30 years.

Saab, Lockheed Martin and Boeing were invited to submit proposals.

In September 2019, Airbus and the UK Ministry of Defence (UK MoD) decided to pull out of the FFCP.

Canadian Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Navdeep Bains said: “Canada’s industrial technological benefits policy is expected to generate high-value jobs and economic growth for Canadian aerospace and defence businesses for decades.

“Ensuring that all suppliers have the opportunity to put their best bid forward is important to ensure strong economic benefits are secured for Canadians.”