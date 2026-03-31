Royal Canadian Air Force, Airbus CC-330 Husky. Credit: DLeng/Shutterstock.com.

The Canadian government has awarded three contracts with a combined value of approximately C$1.5bn ($1bn) to support the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) fleet of CC-330 Husky aircraft.

The contracts have been awarded as part of the Strategic Tanker Transport Capability (STTC) project.

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Canada operates a fleet of nine CC-330 Husky aircraft, which are long-range, multi-purpose platforms used for military passenger, cargo, and medical transport missions.

L3Harris MAS received two contracts including a 10-year agreement for maintenance and a seven-year agreement for materiel support, both with the option to extend up to 20 years.

The company will deliver services under this contract, worth about C$1.1bn, such as routine heavy maintenance, regulatory compliance, spare parts management, and specialised engineering support through its Mirabel operations team.

Airbus Defence and Space secured a third contract to deliver original manufacturer support services for the fleet.

The combined agreements cover engineering, repair and overhaul, material management, and in-service support for the CC-330 Huskys, with the intention of keeping the aircraft operational throughout their service life.

These contracts are expected to generate and sustain 720 jobs across Quebec, Ontario, and Alberta, while contributing an estimated C$90m annually to Canada’s gross domestic product.

L3Harris MAS plans to add over 60 specialist roles to meet programme requirements at Edmonton International Airport (Main Operating Base-West) and 8 Wing Trenton (Main Operating Base-East).

The company has committed to reinvesting all contract value in Canada through the Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy.

At least 15% of the programme will involve small- and medium-sized Canadian businesses focused on research and development, L3Harris said.

The policy framework seeks to drive economic activity by supporting high-value employment, innovation, and development within Canada’s aerospace and defence sectors.

Government transformation, public works and procurement minister and Quebec lieutenant Joël Lightbound, Minister and Industry minister and minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Mélanie Joly jointly announced the contract awards on behalf of the Defence Investment Agency.

These investments contribute towards Canada’s objective of meeting Nato’s defence spending benchmark while ensuring that the Canadian Armed Forces maintain access to modern equipment.

Royal Canadian Air Force commander lieutenant-general Jamie Speiser-Blanchet said: “The in-service support contracts announced today will ensure the RCAF can maintain its strategic tanker and transport capabilities, keeping us operationally ready and strengthening our ability to project Canadian air power across Canada and in support of our commitments under Norad and Nato.

“The Strategic Tanker Transport Capability project will provide the Canadian Armed Forces with an expanded tanker fleet allowing for additional autonomy on operations.”