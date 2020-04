Calian Group has won a contract to provide training services for the Canadian Forces School of Aerospace Technology and Engineering (CFSATE).

Under the $18m two-year, Department of National Defence (DND) contract, Calian will deliver training and other services, including course review, design and delivery and technology support to CFSATE.

The contract has two optional extension periods of two years each, with a total ceiling value of $54m.

Delivery of the contract is expected to commence in August this year. In 2016, Calian secured the contract to deliver the previous CFSATE training support.

Calian Group Learning vice-president Donald Whitty said: “This is an exciting contract award that affirms our commitment to training excellence for DND. This contract also supports the growth of learning services within Calian.



“As the broader learning environment evolves, we are excited to work with our clients to innovate and increase our capacity and capabilities with advanced technologies and approaches.”

Based at Canadian Forces Base Borden, CFSATE delivers aerospace, technical and engineering training and provides qualified aircraft maintenance personnel to the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).

Calian senior contract manager Paul Hallett said: “Calian and CFSATE have been working closely together for over 15 years, to provide training and training support to RCAF technicians and officers.

“Many Calian employees working at the School are service veterans who are proud to give back with training that helps CFSATE generate operational capability.”

In February 2013, Calian received a contract to continue its support for the Canadian DND air technical training renewal (ATTR) programme.