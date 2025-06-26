Chris Pogue will take on the new role from 7 July 2025. Credit: Calian Group Ltd.

Calian Group has appointed Chris Pogue, the former CEO of Thales Canada, to spearhead its newly established Defence & Space division.

Pogue will join the newly create role on 7 July 2025. He will oversee the integration of Calian’s Advanced Technologies and Learning business units.

This strategic move aims to consolidate the company’s offerings in communications, manufacturing solutions, training, and simulation, to enhance service delivery for clients in the defence and space sectors.

His stint at Thales Canada involved broadening naval support services and spearheading initiatives in AI and digital transformation.

Pogue also managed MDA Government’s Defence Space portfolio and held leading roles at General Dynamics Mission Systems Canada and CAE Professional Services.

Calian CEO Kevin Ford said: “Chris Pogue is one of Canada’s most accomplished leaders in defence and space innovation. His track record—growing Thales Canada’s support of the Canadian Armed Forces, leading MDA Government’s Radarsat Constellation mission and building global simulation-based services—gives him the vision and operational rigor to power Calian’s next-generation defence & space capabilities.”

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Pogue has more than 20 years of senior executive experience and is a retired Royal Canadian Air Force officer with over 3,500 flight hours on the C-130 Hercules.

This appointment move aligns with Calian’s One Calian 2026 strategy aimed at bolstering its capacity to deliver essential solutions in high-stakes scenarios.

“I’m thrilled to join Calian at such a pivotal time—for the company, and for Canada and its allies—as we face increasingly complex global uncertainty and opportunities. Bringing together the subject matter experts and leading-edge solutions from Advanced Technologies and Learning allows us to harness our collective strengths, co-innovate with our space and defence partners, and deliver the reliability and precision mission success demands,” Pogue stated.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up