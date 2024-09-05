The UK Secretary of State for Defence, John Healey (right), seen with the Ukrainian Minister of Defence, Rustem Umierov (centre) in Odesa in Ukraine, 7 July 2024. Credit: Crown copyright/UK Ministry of Defence.

The International Fund for Ukraine (IFU), a funding mechanism in which a group of Western allies pool resources to buy equipment and weapons for the war-torn nation, has reached £1bn ($1.3bn).

This milestone was achieved at the same time Ukraine’s Minister for Defence, Rustem Umerov, visited London to discuss the accelerated delivery of the UK’s military assistance to the country as it attempts to turn the tide of the war with a month-long incursion into Russia.

Alongside the UK, which administers the initiative, IFU contributors include Australia, Denmark, Iceland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden. The mechanism uses rapid procurement processes to deliver critical capabilities – lethal and non-lethal – which are aligned to Ukraine’s priority requirements for military equipment.

So far participants have supplied eight capability packages under the auspices of the IFU, including: artillery ammunition; drones; small boats; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems; electronic warfare systems; uncrewed underwater vehicles; air defence systems; mine clearance equipment and spares for combat vehicles.

The largest single package committed was a £300m British order for artillery ammunition in July. This encompasses 20,000 rounds of 152-millimetre artillery ammunition.

Although, the latest offering to tip the figure over the billion-pound mark was a Norwegian drone package, announced on 3 September; this donation amounts to Nkr570m (£40.6m).

“Ukraine has an urgent need for more military equipment to protect itself against the Russian war of aggression. Together with other countries, Norway will do what we can to contribute,” commented Norway’s Minister of Defence Bjørn Arild Gram.

Gram’s assertion rings true after Russia’s heaviest strike against Ukrainian territory so far, which occurred toward the end of August. The salvos were made up of a combined missile and drone barrage targetting Ukranine’s critical infrastructure. Altogether, the strikes targetted more than half of Ukraine’s regions, that is 15 out of 24 Ukrainian oblasts.

More recently, a Russian missile strike has also killed 51 people and injured more than 250 people in the Ukrainian city of Potlava earlier this week.