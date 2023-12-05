In a diplomatic and defence development, the US State Department has given the green light to a foreign military sale, approving the Republic of Korea’s acquisition of F-35 munitions and related equipment.
Valued at $271m, this deal underscores a commitment to regional stability and enhances the Republic of Korea’s defence capabilities.
The Defense Security Co-operation Agency formally informed Congress of the approved sale, which includes an array of advanced weaponry, such as AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and GBU-series Joint Direct-Attack Munitions (JDAM). The Republic of Korea’s request for this arsenal aims to enhance its fighter fleet and ensure compatibility with US forces.
According to GlobalData’s “South Korea Defense Market 2023-2028” report, the country is inducting 40 F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters and is expected to order 20 units to enhance its air combat capabilities. South Korea has also evinced interest in acquiring a small fleet of 20 F-35B Lightning II aircraft, the Very Short Takeoff and Vertical Landing (VSTOVL) F-35 aircraft.
This strategic move aligns with US foreign policy goals and national security objectives, reinforcing an alliance with a key player in the Indo-Pacific region. The sale is positioned to meet existing threats and effectively equip the Republic of Korea to face future challenges.
Maintaining ties in the Indo-Pacific region is of great strategic value to the US Armed Forces as they look to counter Chinese military expansion and protect allied states such as Taiwan, according to GlobalData’s intelligence on the US defence market.
Crucially, the proposed sale emphasises the US commitment to maintaining the military balance in the region. Despite the substantial firepower involved, it is asserted that the acquisition will not disrupt the power equilibrium.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Missiles and Defense, and The Boeing Company are identified as the principal contractors for this munitions deal.
While enhancing the Republic of Korea’s defence capabilities, this development marks a step in reinforcing regional security while maintaining diplomatic equilibrium.
South Korea has reinforced its defence capabilities with two recently approved arms deals. Firstly, the US approved the sale of 38 Standard Missile-6 Block I units to South Korea, valued at $650m. Concurrently, South Korea secured the acquisition of AIM-9X Block II and Block II+ Sidewinder Missiles from Raytheon Missiles and Defense, estimated at $52.1m.