Boom to explore Overture configuration for USAF executive transport

Boom Supersonic has received a contract to partner with the US Air Force (USAF) for government executive flight programme exploration.

The contract will finance the study of an Overture configuration designed for the USAF executive transport.

The Department of Defense (DoD) and the USAF are responsible for all executive branch top leadership’s air transport, including Air Force One.

Boom founder and CEO Blake Scholl said: “Supersonic flight brings people together, whether for work, family or global diplomacy.

“By cutting travel times we make it possible for US diplomats and executive leaders to connect more frequently in person, meeting challenges and defusing potential crises with a personal touch.



“We’re so proud to help envision a new way for the airforce to provide transport for critical government activities.”

Overture provides the USAF with passenger capacity, speed, sufficient space and power to meet the needs of the required mission system.

Additionally, the aircraft can be set up for several cabin areas, which provide privacy.

Presidential & Executive Airlift Directorate programme executive officer brigadier general Ryan Britton said: “The US Air Force is constantly looking for technological opportunities to disrupt the balance of our adversaries.

“Boom is an example of the American ingenuity that drives the economy forward through technological advances.

“We are extremely excited to team with them as we work to shrink the world and transform the future of executive airlift.”

In addition to being able to transport, Overture can be customised to meet more mission requirements of other airforces and DoD.