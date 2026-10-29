BAE Systems and Bombardier will explore collaboration on future Canadian combat air capabilities. Credit: Michael Vi/Shutterstock.com.

Bombardier and BAE Systems have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to evaluate joint opportunities in advancing Canada’s future combat air capabilities.

The non-binding agreement aims to identify practical avenues for collaboration across a range of technological, industrial, and sustainment areas relevant to future defence projects.

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Under the terms of the MoU, the two companies will seek to align complementary expertise in areas such as research and development, systems integration, digital engineering, advanced manufacturing, and in-service lifecycle management.

BAE Systems indicated that the partnership could extend to mission-system design, “digital thread” technologies, as well as long-term product support, sustainment, and security.

Both organisations will develop a framework to guide cooperation in line with evolving national capability requirements, stated objectives from the Canadian government, and broader industrial goals.

The companies intend to assess how their respective strengths could support the ambitions outlined in Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy.

Bombardier Defense engineering, product development executive vice president Stephen McCullough said: “This MoU with BAE Systems provides a clear framework to explore how these capabilities can support next-generation defence programs, while strengthening industrial capacity, high-value jobs and long-term aerospace leadership.”

The latest development follows Canada’s announcement in July 2026 that it had been granted observer status in the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), the international initiative involving Japan, Italy, and the UK.

BAE Systems is a major partner in GCAP, and the company has highlighted the significance of building global ties to underpin the next generation of combat air systems.

BAE Systems Air group managing director Simon Barnes said: “This agreement marks an important step in our ambition to strengthen international partnerships that support the future of combat air. We’re excited by the opportunity to collaborate with Bombardier to help deliver the strategic aims of Canada’s Defence Industrial Strategy.”

The MoU represents a preliminary move, with both companies now set to define specific projects for potential joint development and industrial collaboration.

No timeline has been disclosed for when concrete work arising from the partnership might commence.