Morocco signed a contract with Boeing for 24 of its AH-64 Apache helicopters, becoming the 17th country to acquire the helicopter.

Deliveries of the helicopters to Morocco are scheduled to commence in 2024.

The helicopter, which has been designed and equipped with an open systems architecture, comprises the latest communications, navigation, sensor and weapon systems.

The configured helicopter has an improved and modernised target acquisition designation system.

Under all weather conditions, the system will deliver target information throughout the day with its night vision navigation capability.



Additionally, the helicopter’s fire control radar will use ground and air targets to operate in a maritime environment.

Moroccan Apaches will be built and delivered by Boeing, under a contract with the US Army, through the US Government’s foreign military sales.

Once delivered, the helicopters will enhance Morocco’s supply chain and future workforce.

Boeing Defense, Space & Security and Government Services global sales and marketing vice-president Jeff Shockey said: “This is another step forward in our long partnership with the Kingdom of Morocco.

“Worldwide demand for the Apache is growing and we are proud to provide this best-in-class capability to Morocco.”

Boeing also supports Morocco’s future workforce through partnerships with Education for Employment (EFE) Morocco and the INJAZ Al-Maghrib association.

Till date, the company has delivered nearly 2,500 Apache helicopters to 16 nations, including the US, Netherlands, Greece, UK, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea and Saudi Arabia.

In 2016, Boeing signed a memorandum of understanding with MATIS Aerospace to create an ecosystem of aircraft equipment suppliers.

Earlier this month, CPI Aerostructures secured purchase orders from Boeing under a contract to supply structural assemblies for the A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft.