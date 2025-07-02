Steve Parker as president & chief executive officer at Boeing Defence, Space & Security. Credit: Boeing/PRNewswire.

Boeing has appointed Stephen Parker as president and CEO of its Defense, Space & Security (BDS) division, who will assume the role with immediate effect after serving as the interim head since September 2024.

In his new role, Parker is tasked with managing the entire scope of operations for the BDS unit.

He will directly report to Boeing president and CEO Kelly Ortberg and join the company’s executive council.

BDS delivers a variety of technology and services to defence, government, space, and intelligence clients globally.

In 2022, the US company revealed executive leadership changes and reorganisations which saw BDS consolidate its eight divisions into four, including Vertical Lift, Mobility, Surveillance & Bombers, Air Dominance and Space, Intelligence & Weapon Systems.

In the first quarter 2025, the division reported revenue decline of 9% to $6.3bn and operating margin of 2.5%. It revealed a backlog valued at $62bn, with international orders accounting for 29% of this total.

Stephen Parker joined Boeing in 1988 and has since held leadership roles within the company’s Bombers & Fighters division, overseeing key military aircraft programmes including the EA-18G, F/A-18E/F, F-15E/EX, F-22, T-7A, B-1, B-52, and the Northrop Grumman-partnered B-2.

In addition, he managed the Vertical Lift division and led Boeing Defence Australia, the company’s principal subsidiary outside the US.

Ortberg said: “Under Steve’s leadership, our defence business has stabilised its operations, improved programme execution and strengthened relationships with our customers.

“With proven experience in manufacturing and programme management, combined with his focus on developing people and building a strong culture, Steve is a leader who exemplifies the best of Boeing.”

The announcement coincides with another executive transition at Boeing. Brian West will transition from his role as chief financial officer to become a senior advisor to Ortberg.

Jesus Malave has been elected to succeed West as executive vice president and chief financial officer, starting 15 August 2025.

