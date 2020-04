Visit our Covid-19 microsite for the latest coronavirus news, analysis and updates

Boeing has resumed operations at its Philadelphia facility in Ridley Township following the two-week production closure due to the outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

During the planned shutdown period, the company has been working on implementing improved safety measures against the spread of the virus to facilitate restart of operations.

The suspension of operations was enforced on 3 April. Following the closure, the entire facility was cleaned and improved procedures were deployed.



Signages have been put up throughout the facility to help employees to maintain enhanced hygiene mindset. Entry points of the site have also been equipped with hand sanitisation stations.

Practices encouraging physical distancing have been reinforced. Upon reopening of the facility, shift times have been altered.

Face-to-face interactions will reduce, and virtual meetings will increase. Work areas have been spaced apart. Visual markers continue to be displayed, encouraging physical distancing. Cafeteria areas have also been adjusted to follow physical distancing.

Under recent guidelines released by the state government, the facility will require employees to wear masks in the workplace. On-site availability of masks has been initiated by Boeing.

The temperature of all employees will be screened daily before work.

Screening stations have been set up with no-touch thermal scanners. The company will allow employees who can continue to support operations through telecommuting and virtual work.