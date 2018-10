Boeing has launched a production line for the development of Apache attack helicopters for the Qatari Amiri Air Forces.

Built at the company’s manufacturing facility in Mesa, Arizona, US, the new facility was inaugurated by Qatar Armed Forces chief of staff lieutenant general (pilot) Ghanem bin Shaheen al-Ghanem, reported DefenseWorld.Net.

In 2016, the Qatari government signed a $667m contract with Boeing for the acquisition of 24 Apache armed aircraft.



The new fleet of the attack helicopters is scheduled to enter into service with the Qatari Amiri Air Forces before the end of next year, reported Almasirah Media Network.

During al-Ghanem’s visit to the Mesa facility in the US, the Qatar Armed Forces chief of staff toured the company’s flight simulator facilities.

Flight simulators will enable trainees to practice operating in simulated environments before flying an aircraft.

In July 2014, Qatar and the US signed an agreement for the acquisition of the Apache helicopters, associated equipment and training for 70 pilots and 100 ground crewmembers.

Furthermore, the deal also had options for the delivery of up to 24 additional helicopters to Qatar.

With a height of 15.24ft and wingspan of 17.15ft, Apache is an advanced multi-role combat helicopter that can fly at a maximum level flight speed of more than 150k.