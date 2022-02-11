Boeing plans to propose P-8A Poseidon MPA for CMMA programme

An artist’s rendering depicts the P-8A Poseidon in Canadian livery. Credit: Boeing.

Boeing is planning to bid for the Canadian Multi-Mission Aircraft (CMMA) project with its P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft (MPA).

The company’s proposed offering is in response to the request for information (RFI) issued recently by the Canadian Government.

The CMMA project seeks to provide a capability that will meet the country’s requirements for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR).

The manned, long-range platform will replace the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) fleet of CP-140 Aurora aircraft.

Boeing Europe and Americas international business development director Tim Flood said: “The P-8A Poseidon has demonstrated that it is the world’s most capable multi-mission aircraft currently in production and offers a complete solution for Canada’s CMMA requirements.

“The range, speed, and endurance of the P-8 make it the perfect platform to monitor Canada’s northern and maritime approaches and the P-8 will ensure allied interoperability to meet Canada’s security commitments.

“Coupled with a robust industrial partnership plan, Boeing’s offer will build on its successful record of contributing to Canada’s economic growth throughout the life of the CMMA programme.”

The P-8 has completed over 400,000 mishap-free flight hours worldwide. More than 140 aircraft are currently in service.

The MPA is operated by military entities such as the UK Royal Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, Royal New Zealand Air Force, Indian Navy, Royal Norwegian Air Force (RNoAF), the US Navy, South Korean Navy and German Navy.

In November 2021, the RNoAF received the first P-8A Poseidon MPA from Boeing.