Boeing has completed the maiden flights of the AH-64E Apache and CH-47F(I) Chinook helicopters before their delivery to the Indian Air Force.

The company will deliver 22 units of the AH-64E Apache attack helicopter and 15 units of the CH-47F(I) Chinook transport helicopter as part of the airforce’s aircraft modernisation project.

Deliveries of the helicopters to India are slated to begin next year.



Boeing vertical lift vice-president and general manager David Koopersmith said: “We look forward to delivering this phenomenal capability to India.

“From coastal operations to high-altitude mountainous missions, these aircraft will play vital roles with the Indian Armed Forces.”

The AH-64 Apache helicopter is an advanced multi-role combat aircraft with orders for eight units to be purchased by Indonesia, 24 by Qatar, 36 by South Korea, and 30 by the United Arab Emirates, in addition to the helicopters that are due to be delivered to India.

The order for the AH-64E Apache helicopters was finalised by the Indian Ministry of Defence with Boeing in September 2015.

The attack aircraft feature new composite rotor blades, have a maximum speed of up to 300km/h and are designed to withstand hits from 23mm anti-aircraft guns. They are equipped with the T700-GE-701D engines provided by General Electric.

Boeing’s CH-47F is a multi-mission helicopter that features a fully integrated, digital cockpit management system, and a common aviation architecture cockpit. The aircraft has advanced cargo-handling capabilities that complement the aircraft’s mission performance and handling characteristics.