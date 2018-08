Boeing has successfully concluded the first series of synchronised unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flight tests using a new and advanced on-board autonomous command and control system.

The test flights involved five UAV test beds that were integrated with the new on-board command and control system, also developed by Boeing in Australia.

Carried out at a regional Queensland airfield, the trials demonstrated the technology’s ability to enable UAVs to safely complete in-air programmed missions as a team without any human interference or control.



Boeing Phantom Works International director Shane Arnott said: “What we’ve created here in Australia has the potential to transform the use of unmanned vehicles for civil, commercial and defence applications, whether that be in the air, on the ground or out at sea.”

“Over a period of two months, Boeing engaged small-to-medium enterprises and issued A$2.3m ($1.68m) in contracts with a total of 14 businesses across Queensland, Australia.”

“This capability will be a huge driver of efficiency and productivity. By safely teaming unmanned systems with human-operated systems, we keep people away from dull, dirty and dangerous tasks so they can focus on activities that machines can’t or shouldn’t do.”

The company collaborated with small and medium-sized enterprises to support rapid design, development and testing of the autonomous command and control technology.

In the coming months, the team from Boeing Australia will incorporate and test more advanced behaviours on high-performance air vehicles before exploring other domains such as unmanned ocean vehicles.

Boeing has worked in partnership with the Queensland Government as part of the company’s Advance Queensland Autonomous Systems Platform Technology Project.