May 26, 2022

Boeing delivers first wing set for USAF’s A-10 aircraft fleet

Boeing is currently working to deliver around 50 wing sets for the A-10 aircraft fleet.

USAF’s A-10 Thunderbolt II can be used against various ground targets such as armoured vehicles and tanks. Credit: U.S. Air Force, photo by Staff Sgt Justin Parsons.

Boeing, Korean Aerospace Industries and other industry partners have delivered the first new wing set for the US Air Force’s (USAF) A-10 Thunderbolt II fleet.

The wing set was delivered to USAF’s Hill Air Force Base (AFB) in Ogden, Utah, US. Following the delivery, the USAF started the integration of the new wing set onto the A-10 aircraft.

In August 2019, Boeing secured a potential $999m contract to provide wing set replacements for the USAF’s A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft fleet.

The work under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract will continue to 2030.

The company is currently working to deliver around 50 wing sets. A wing set comprises centre wing assembly, outer wing assemblies, control surfaces and fuselage integration kit.

According to Boeing, the new wings are more efficient, durable and easier to maintain, which extends the aircraft’s flying life to 10,000 hours.

Boeing Global Services’ US Government Services vice-president Dan Gillian said: “The A-10 serves a critical role for the USAF and Boeing is proud to extend our legacy of supporting the Thunderbolt and its mission.

“In partnership with the USAF and our established supply base, we have started full rate production and are actively supporting the customer’s installation schedule.”

Prior to the contract awarded in 2019, Boeing delivered around 173 enhanced A-10 structures to the USAF as part of a separate contract.

The USAF’s A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft, also called Warthog, is a twin-engine, single-seat, high-survivability aircraft.

It can be used to provide close air support to ground forces, as well as to target tanks, armoured vehicles and other installations.

